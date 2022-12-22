Knoxville Catholic hires new football head coach

Dean Cokinos will lead the Fighting Irish starting next season. He most recently coached special teams and linebackers coach at both Brentwood Academy and Ensworth.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic High School has hired a new football head coach.

The school announced on Thursday that Dean Cokinos will take charge of the program. He most recently coached special teams and linebackers coach at both Brentwood Academy and Ensworth in Nashville.

He has been head coach of arena football teams in Washington D.C., New Orleans and Atlanta. He was an assistant at the collegiate level at UMass, Austin Peay and West Alabama and coached at the international football operations/head coach in Germany

"Knoxville Catholic is a special place and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Fighting Irish football program,” Cokinos said in a statement. "There is a solid foundation in place at Catholic and I'm excited to grow a winning culture and build the Fighting Irish into a top performer in Division II-AAA.”