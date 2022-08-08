x
Knox Catholic kicker Brock Taylor commits to Vanderbilt

Knox Catholic kicker Brock Taylor verbally committed to Vanderbilt on Monday.
Credit: @KCIrishFootball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic kicker Brock Taylor announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Monday. 

The 6'2 kicker posted his decision on Twitter. 

“All I’ve seen around Vandy is positivity and work," Taylor told WBIR. "They do the absolute best in developing players and especially specialists. Playing under the staff that they have along with the academic excellence that comes with it is all I could ever want in a school.”

After charting 15/15 on field goals and kicking an 82-yard kickoff during the 2021 season, Taylor was ranked as the second top kicker in the nation in December. 

He is currently ranked as the ninth-best kicker in the nation.

Taylor chose Vanderbilt over offers from Tennessee Tech and Air Force. Taylor's commitment gives Vanderbilt its 15th commitment in the class of 2023. 

