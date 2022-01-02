Knox Catholic runner Keegan Smith named Gatorade’s Tennessee Cross Country Player of the Year

Smith was the only freshman boy in the country to qualify for the national Eastbay Cross Country Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic High School freshman runner Keegan Smith was named Gatorade’s Tennessee Cross Country Player of the Year on Monday.

Smith had a stellar season, which led him to a berth to the national Eastbay Cross Country Championships. He was the only freshman boy to qualify for the event where he placed 35th.

Prior to that, Smith won the Class AA, Division II state meet, and helped his team place fifth overall. He beat the next racer who finished second place by 24.28 seconds.