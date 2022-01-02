Knox Catholic runner Keegan Smith named Gatorade’s Tennessee Cross Country Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic High School freshman runner Keegan Smith was named Gatorade’s Tennessee Cross Country Player of the Year on Monday.
Smith had a stellar season, which led him to a berth to the national Eastbay Cross Country Championships. He was the only freshman boy to qualify for the event where he placed 35th.
Prior to that, Smith won the Class AA, Division II state meet, and helped his team place fifth overall. He beat the next racer who finished second place by 24.28 seconds.
Prior to high school, Smith won 21 national championships with the AAU, the Junior Olympics and the Track and Field Coalition of the United States for both indoor and outdoor events. He still holds five age-specific national records.