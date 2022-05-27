x
Knox Catholic's Maeve Thornton wins II-AA girls' singles tennis state title

Thornton defeated Ensworth's Riley Collins to win her second-straight state title. Thornton's 2021 crown was the first in Knox Catholic program history.
Credit: Twitter/Knoxville Catholic
Knox Catholic's Maeve Thornton plays her finals match in the II-AA girls' singles tennis state tournament

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Knox Catholic junior Maeve Thornton claimed her second-straight II-AA girls' singles tennis state title on Friday afternoon in Murfreesboro.

Thornton defeated Esnworth's Riley Collins in straight sets to seal the victory at Adams Tennis Complex. She won the state title in 2021 in straight sets as well.

The win marked just the second girls' singles tennis state title in Knox Catholic program history, according to the TSSAA website, meaning Thornton is the only Catholic player to earn the award for the Fighting Irish.

Knox Catholic won the II-AA girls' team title on Wednesday, which was also the team's second title in a row.

