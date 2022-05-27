Knox Catholic's Maeve Thornton wins II-AA girls' singles tennis state title

Thornton defeated Ensworth's Riley Collins to win her second-straight state title. Thornton's 2021 crown was the first in Knox Catholic program history.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Knox Catholic junior Maeve Thornton claimed her second-straight II-AA girls' singles tennis state title on Friday afternoon in Murfreesboro.

Thornton defeated Esnworth's Riley Collins in straight sets to seal the victory at Adams Tennis Complex. She won the state title in 2021 in straight sets as well.

Maeve Thornton! BACK TO BACK, baby!!!! Congratulations on State Individual Champ x 2!!! pic.twitter.com/0xoZ8MDK6o — Knoxville Catholic Tennis (@kchs_tennis) May 27, 2022

The win marked just the second girls' singles tennis state title in Knox Catholic program history, according to the TSSAA website, meaning Thornton is the only Catholic player to earn the award for the Fighting Irish.