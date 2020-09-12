Knox County Parks and Recreation suspends basketball activities until Jan. 5

Officials said that they would reevaluate with Knox County Schools about post-Christmas activities within the schools, after Jan. 5.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Knox County Schools announced that schools would be moving to virtual learning through Jan. 5, the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department said that all basketball activities would be suspended too.

Officials with KCS also said that sports and extracurricular activities would be canceled during that time. They said that in-person students would return to their buildings on Jan. 5 unless otherwise notified.

