Knox Co. issues new COVID-19 safety guidance for basketball, wrestling in January

Spectators at games will be limited to immediate family members only, according to a letter from Knox Co. Schools.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Right now, winter sports for Knox County Schools are suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials hope sports will resume in January, and the system has issued new guidance about attendance at school basketball games and wrestling matches in the new year.

The guidance has been sent to school administrators so far and will be sent to parents. The Sports Information Director of Farragut High School posted it on Twitter on Monday.

When Basketball and Wrestling return to competition in early January for Knox County Schools, here are the policies that will be in place 🏀🤼

These will be in effect for safety reasons. Please wear your masks and get the COVID Vaccine when it’s available to you. Thanks! ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/5gBlH2DJrs — jack tate (@coachtatefhs20) December 14, 2020

All tickets for the games will be sold online before each game. Spectators can be members of the immediate family of players until further notice.

Each student-athlete, including cheer and dance team members, will be allowed two tickets for immediate family. They will access those through a private link that will be provided.

Visiting teams to each school will also be provided a link to get two tickets for family members of each athlete.

Masks will be required for all spectators and temperatures will be checked.

Fans will have to stay in marked areas of the bleachers. They will no be allowed on the floor at any time.

Limited concessions will be offered at the games.

KCS is asking that all players be dressed upon arrival. Locker rooms will only be available upon request. The benches will be spaced to allow for social distancing, and coaches and players should wear masks on the bench.

Coaches, players, and officials must use hand sanitizer before taking the floor each time and will have their temperatures checked.