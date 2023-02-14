Knox Webb's David Meske to be inducted into 2023 TSSAA Hall of Fame

Meske served as the head football coach at Webb School of Knoxville for nearly 40 years and won seven state championships.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Webb School of Knoxville's football head coach David Meske will be inducted into the 2023 TSSAA Hall of Fame. He is one of nine inductees that will be honored on April 15 in Murfreesboro.

He served as the head football coach at Webb School of Knoxville for nearly 40 years before announcing his retirement before this last season. In his time, he led the school to a 291-146 record. He won seven state titles at the school at the Division II-AA state and Division I 2A classifications and was a state runner-up in three other years.

Meske also has 28 years of experience as the school's Athletic Director.

He has already been inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame and Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Meske received many coach of the year honors as well.