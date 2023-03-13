x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Knox Webb's Lukas Walls named 2023 Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

The Spartans' senior student-athlete led his team to the II-AA semifinals this year. He is committed to playing college basketball at Samford.
Credit: Knox Webb Athletics
Knox Webb's Lukas Walls named Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Webb senior Lukas Walls was named the 2023 TSSAA Division II-AA Mr. Basketball winner in Murfreesboro on Monday night.

The Samford commit led the Spartans to the Division II-AA semifinals this season, where the team lost to eventual champion Brentwood.

Walls posted 12 points and five rebounds in the semifinal game. The 6'4" and 190 pound shooting guard officially signed with Samford in November 2022.

Walls is the first Mr. Basketball winner from the Webb School of Knoxville since 2010 when Dwight Tarwarter was named the Division II-A winner. Tarwarter is the only other TSSAA Mr. Basketball winner in program history.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The #Lions get busy on Day One of Free Agency. Mich needed CB help and the blond bombshell is back.

Before You Leave, Check This Out