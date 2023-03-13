Knox Webb's Lukas Walls named 2023 Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

The Spartans' senior student-athlete led his team to the II-AA semifinals this year. He is committed to playing college basketball at Samford.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Webb senior Lukas Walls was named the 2023 TSSAA Division II-AA Mr. Basketball winner in Murfreesboro on Monday night.

The Samford commit led the Spartans to the Division II-AA semifinals this season, where the team lost to eventual champion Brentwood.

Walls posted 12 points and five rebounds in the semifinal game. The 6'4" and 190 pound shooting guard officially signed with Samford in November 2022.