Knoxville approves partnership to create a soccer mini-pitch at Harriet Tubman Park

The city said it wants to create a space that can host both soccer and basketball to promote youth sports in the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council on Tuesday approved two measures that will fund the creation of a multisport mini-pitch court at Harriet Tubman Park.

Councilmembers voted to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the One Knoxville Sporting Club, with the city committing $50,000 toward the project.

For those unfamiliar, a mini-pitch is a sports court that can be configured for several sports. In this case, the city wants to create a space that can host both soccer and basketball to promote youth sports in the area. The city said a basketball court that sees little use at the park will be upgraded to create the mini-pitch.

"This is a really great opportunity to partner with other organizations," Mayor Indya Kincannon said before the vote. "This mini-pitch will help open up access to soccer for more people in our area as well as continue the rich tradition of basketball."

The One Knoxville Sporting Club will be providing $50,000 as well to complete the project. The project will also install new goals and lights.

Councilmembers also voted to approve a measure to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Foundation. Once completed, the project will be donated to the city by the U.S. Soccer Foundation, which is providing a $100,000 grant to Knoxville Parks and Recreation to pay for upkeep.