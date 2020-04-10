Knoxville businesses affected by reduced attendance at first Tennessee home game

Most businesses near the University of Tennessee see a huge boost during football season. However, fewer fans at Neyland Stadium can also mean less business.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Football season means different things to people around East Tennessee, but one thing is undeniable: for many local businesses near campus, it means a huge economical boost every autumn.

With fan attendance limited at Tennessee home games this year, fewer people are coming to campus to watch, tailgate and shop. So, there were fewer people who would buy food and treats after the game on Saturday, as the Vols took on Missouri.

"Normally game days here it's packed. There's a line around the building, it's lined out the door and today's not like that at all," said Aaron Hale, co-owner of Gus's Good Times Deli.

"Noon games are always bad. This one would be one of the worst," general manager Sandra Hobbs of Stefanos Pizza said.

With attendance under 25,000 people, compared to Neyland Stadium's seating capacity of more than 102,000, it was expected that areas near campus, like Cumberland Avenue, would be a little less crowded than usual.

There was an abbreviated rush for some businesses shortly after the game ended. Hobbs said that for about 30 minutes, Stefanos Pizza had a rush of fans traveling back from the stadium.

"We've had a lot of pickups, so I think people are calling in and getting pickups on the way home," Hobbs said.

The usual game-day sight of families and longtime fans marching in a sea of orange down Cumberland Avenue dwindled significantly on Saturday, but that didn't stop business operators from showing their appreciation for the return football at Knoxville's largest sporting destination.

"I'm still hopeful for the season. It's definitely better than not having any fans," Hobbs said.