Knoxville Catholic and Webb School of Knoxville out of TSSAA Division-II state tournament

The Catholic Fighting Irish and Webb Spartans both fell in the semifinals of the TSSAA state tournament on Thursday.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. -- Two area teams have been eliminated for a chance at the 'gold ball.'

Knoxville Catholic lost to Ensworth on Thursday afternoon, 65-43.

Sydney Mains led the way for the Fighting Irish, finishing with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Jazmine Williams added 10 points and five rebounds.

Knoxville Webb lost to Lipscomb Academy, 47-37.

The Spartans were sparked by Meeyah Green who finished with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Shae Berry added 7 points and 4 rebounds, while Madelyn Ladd had 10 boards.

Ensworth and Lipscomb will play in the state championship game Saturday.