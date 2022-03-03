x
Knoxville Catholic and Webb School of Knoxville out of TSSAA Division-II state tournament

The Catholic Fighting Irish and Webb Spartans both fell in the semifinals of the TSSAA state tournament on Thursday.
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. -- Two area teams have been eliminated for a chance at the 'gold ball.' 

Knoxville Catholic lost to Ensworth on Thursday afternoon, 65-43. 

Sydney Mains led the way for the Fighting Irish, finishing with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Jazmine Williams added 10 points and five rebounds. 

Knoxville Webb lost to Lipscomb Academy, 47-37.

The Spartans were sparked by Meeyah Green who finished with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Shae Berry added 7 points and 4 rebounds, while Madelyn Ladd had 10 boards. 

Ensworth and Lipscomb will play in the state championship game Saturday. 

Catholic ended the season with a 22-9 record, while the Spartans posted a 19-12 record. 

