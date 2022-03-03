Knoxville Catholic and Webb School of Knoxville out of TSSAA Division-II state tournament

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. -- Two area teams have been eliminated for a chance at the 'gold ball.'
Knoxville Catholic lost to Ensworth on Thursday afternoon, 65-43.
Sydney Mains led the way for the Fighting Irish, finishing with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Jazmine Williams added 10 points and five rebounds.
Knoxville Webb lost to Lipscomb Academy, 47-37.
The Spartans were sparked by Meeyah Green who finished with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Shae Berry added 7 points and 4 rebounds, while Madelyn Ladd had 10 boards.
Ensworth and Lipscomb will play in the state championship game Saturday.
Catholic ended the season with a 22-9 record, while the Spartans posted a 19-12 record.