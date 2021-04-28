Knoxville Catholic announces new head football coach

Korey Mobbs is takes over the Irish program with 16 years of high school coaching experience.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic introduced Korey Mobbs as its new head football coach on Wednesday afternoon. The introductory press conference took place inside the school’s gym with players and coaches in attendance.

Coach Mobbs takes over the Irish football program with 16 years of coaching experience. He started his career as an assistant coach for Collins Hill High School in Suwannee, Georgia.

In 2010, he helped establish the Lanier High School football program in Sugar Hill, Georgia. He served as their offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, before becoming head coach in 2014.

As head coach, Mobbs posted a 58-22 record and won two region championships. He also earned Region 8-AAAAA Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

"Everybody knows Knox Catholic. It's great football. They play in an unbelievable league...it just felt like the right time," Mobbs said about taking the job.

"We're very excited to that Korey Mobbs is coming to Catholic High. Coach Mobbs builds programs that personify class and excellence, and his teams compete with relentless energy," school president Dickie Sompayrac said.

Mobbs replaces Steve Matthews, who resigned earlier this month after being arrested on drunken driving and drug charges.