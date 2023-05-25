Knoxville Catholic baseball wins first-ever state championship

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic High School baseball claimed its first-ever TSSAA state championship on Thursday with a 4-3, walk-off win over Christian Presbyterian Academy in Murfreesboro.
The Fighting Irish fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning of the DII AA title game but responded with three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. Ian Hubbard had a double that scored one run and another came in after an error. Joey Lamattina had an RBI single to make the score 3-1.
CPA rallied back and tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the third inning.
Hubbard his a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give Knox Catholic the 4-3 win and the championship.
Knox Catholic had previously finished as runner-up three times in 2015, 2014 and 2009.