Knoxville Catholic duo Lillie Murphy and Eleni Liakonis win II-AA girls' doubles state championship

Fighting Irish girls' tennis sweeps all three state championships. Knox Catholic wins its first girls' doubles crown since 2017.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic capped off the clean sweep for girls' tennis titles on Friday afternoon in Murfreesboro.

The Fighting Irish duo of Lillie Murphy and Eleni Liakonis defeated a pair from Baylor to win Catholic's first girls' doubles title since 2017, when Erin and Sara Allen won the Class A-AA title.

The duo won gold in straight sets behind a 7-6 (10-8) tiebreaker win and a 6-4 decision in the second set.

Catholic sealed up all three 2022 girls' tennis championships. The Fighting Irish won the team title on Wednesday, and junior Maeve Thornton claimed the girls' singles title just before Murphy and Liakonis' doubles victory.