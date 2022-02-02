Knoxville Catholic falls to Christian Brothers in state championship game

The Fighting Irish almost overcame a 13-point deficit, but could not overcome the high-powered Christian Brothers' offense.

The Knoxville Catholic boys' basketball team finished the 2021-22 season as the Division II-AA runner-up after falling to Christian Brothers in the state championship game at Tennessee Tech, 79-72.

The Fighting Irish and Purple Wave played a back-and-forth first quarter. Catholic's Yesan Warren tied the game at 17-17 with a three-pointer, then Hunter Pratt nailed a buzzer-beating 3-point shot to give Christian Brothers the lead.

The Purple Wave held that lead for the remainder of the game.

The Fighting Irish almost completed a comeback in the fourth quarter. Tennessee signee BJ Edwards hit a 3-point score, lowering Catholic's deficit to just 1 point with 3:18 left. However, Christian Brothers responded with a 10-2 run to put the game away.

Catholic falls in the state championship game, 79-72.



Congrats to Christian Brothers on an undefeated season. — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) March 5, 2022