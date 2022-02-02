Knoxville Catholic falls to Christian Brothers in state championship game

The Knoxville Catholic boys' basketball team finished the 2021-22 season as the Division II-AA runner-up after falling to Christian Brothers in the state championship game at Tennessee Tech, 79-72.
The Fighting Irish and Purple Wave played a back-and-forth first quarter. Catholic's Yesan Warren tied the game at 17-17 with a three-pointer, then Hunter Pratt nailed a buzzer-beating 3-point shot to give Christian Brothers the lead.
The Purple Wave held that lead for the remainder of the game.
The Fighting Irish almost completed a comeback in the fourth quarter. Tennessee signee BJ Edwards hit a 3-point score, lowering Catholic's deficit to just 1 point with 3:18 left. However, Christian Brothers responded with a 10-2 run to put the game away.
Saturday's contest was the final game for Edwards, senior Pressley Patterson and head coach Michael Hutchens. Knox Catholic alumnus Luke Smith will take over for Hutchens next season.