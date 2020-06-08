Knoxville Catholic football to host Trinity Christian on Aug. 29

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic will play Texas private school Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill on August 29 as part of its football season. Athletic Director Jason Surlas confirmed the schedule change to 10News on Thursday.
TC-Cedar Hill is a combined 39-3 in the past three seasons and is best known for its father-son duo of Deion and Shedeur Sanders. An NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders is the offensive coordinator for TC-Cedar Hill, while his son Shedeur is a 4-star quarterback for the Tigers according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He's currently committed to Florida Atlantic as part of the Class of 2021.
Surlas said the specifics of the game, like kickoff time, are still to be determined. Catholic is currently set to begin its season on the road against Chuckey-Doak.