Knoxville Catholic football to host Trinity Christian on Aug. 29

TC-Cedar Hill is a combined 39-3 in the past three seasons and is best known for its father-son duo of Deion and Shedeur Sanders. An NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders is the offensive coordinator for TC-Cedar Hill, while his son Shedeur is a 4-star quarterback for the Tigers according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He's currently committed to Florida Atlantic as part of the Class of 2021.