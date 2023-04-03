Knoxville Catholic girls' basketball wins first ever state championship

Sydney Mains scored 33 points as the Lady Irish won over Ensworth to claim the DII-AA state title, 64-59.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic girls' basketball won the DII-AA State Championship over Ensworth 64-59 on Saturday in Cookeville.

It is the first state title ever for the program.

The Lady Irish were led by Sydney Mains who scored 33 points in the title game. Anaya Reed scored 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Jazmine Williams led the team with five assists.

Jaloni Cmabridge scored 41 points and had 10 rebounds for Ensworth.

Prior to this state title, Knoxville Catholic girls' basketball's best finish was runner-up in 2021.