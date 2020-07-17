Knoxville Catholic stops practice after player tests positive for COVID-19

One football player tested positive, while multiple players may have been exposed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic has stopped football practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19 Athletics Director Jason Surlas said on Thursday.

Surlas said the school has been in contact with the Knox County Health Department and will pause practice for the time being, with the hope to return on July 30.

While one player has tested positive, Surlas added that multiple players have possibly been exposed.

The TSSAA has yet to make a decision on what athletics, including high school football, will look like in the fall with COVID-19.