Knox Catholic's Keegan Smith named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year

Smith earns the honor for back-to-back years and is the second Knoxville Catholic product in school history to win the honor in boys' cross-country.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic sophomore runner Keegan Smith has been named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year, announced Monday afternoon.

Smith is a back-to-back winner after earning the honor for the 2021-2022 season and is the second Knoxville Catholic product in school history to earn the honor for boys' cross-country. Jake Renfree received the accolade in 2018-2019.

The sophomore was the fastest Tennessean in the Saturday Light Fever Invitational Gold Varsity race this past season and logged a personal-best 14:53.6 over 5K to finish second in the event, according to a press release.

The 5-foot-8, 117-pound standout finished fourth at the Class AA meet this past season and helped Knox Catholic to a fourth-place team finish.