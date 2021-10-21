Knoxville Catholic volleyball wins the state title

The Fighting Irish won in straight sets to take the trophy.

Knoxville Catholic volleyball won the state championship on Thursday against Briarcrest in straight sets in Murfreesboro.

The scores of the sets were 25-23, 25-23 and 25-21.

The Fighting Irish won the title in Division II Class 4A. It's the second championship for the program, both under head coach Brent Carter.

Bellamy Parker led the team with 13 kills. Marina Azevedo had 10 kills in the win.

Devyn Dunn had 34 assists for the team.

The Fighting Irish totaled 11 service aces in the win. Dunn had the most with three.