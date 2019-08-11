KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is home to a 2020 All-American football player. Catholic offensive lineman Bryn Tucker is a member of the Under Armour All-American football team.

Tucker received an honorary game jersey at a presentation on Thursday afternoon inside the school's gym. His parents, teammates, and coaches were in attendance.

Just under 100 high school football players from across the country are selected to the All-American team.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green are former members of the roster. Additionally, 50 former players became first round draft picks in the NFL in the previous eight years.

"Bryn has been a great representative of Knoxville Catholic High School, both on the field and off the field," head coach Steve Matthews.

Tucker's ability on the field earned him a four-star rating from the 247Sports Composite and offers from Alabama, Auburn and Florida. Ultimately, Tucker committed to Clemson and will join the Tigers next season.

"For me to be selected, it's a blessing. All thanks to God," Tucker said.

The game takes place on Jan. 2, 2020 and airs on ESPN.