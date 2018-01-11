Knoxville — Some well-known international names and a few local favorites are set to play in the annual Knoxville Challenger men's professional tennis tournament that begins next week.

The singles field of 32 includes Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis, Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Americans Tim Smyczek, Bradley Klahn and Michael Mmoh.

Also playing are Tennys Sandgren, a former University of Tennessee player who's been climbing nicely through the ATP ranks this year, and J.P. Smith, the Aussie who enjoyed a highly decorated career at UT and now plays singles and doubles on the Challenger circuit.

Sandgren, 27, is currently ranked 62nd on the ATP men's tour and has reached as high as 47 this year.

The Gallatin, Tenn., native and former Vol has earned $800,000 in prize money this year, reaching the quarterfinals at Stockholm, Geneva and the Australian Open and the finals of the Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. In his career, Sandgren has earned $1.33 million.

Kokkinakis, 22, just won his second Challenger title of the year -- Las Vegas. He's now ranked 154th. In August, he won the challenger in Aptos, Calif. He's earned $1.2 million in prize money so far in his career.

Kokkinakis has endured injuries and setbacks in recent years. His highest ranking was 69th in 2015.

Granollers, 32, currently ranked 98th, has reached as high as 19 -- in 2012. He's best known for his success as a doubles player. He's earned about $9.8 million in his career.

Smyczek and Mmoh are former Knoxville champs.

The tournament benefits the Helen Ross McNabb Center. It features $75,000 in prize money. Learn more about the tournament here.

Main draw singles play starts Tuesday at the Goodfriend Tennis Center on the UT campus. Qualifiers are Sunday and Monday.

Quarterfinals are Friday, Nov. 9, semifinals are the following day and the final is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 11.

Challenger tournaments give rising stars playing time and a chance to earn points that help them climb in the ATP ranks.

