USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships brings road closures to downtown Knoxville, Oak Ridge

The event will close multiple roads throughout downtown Knoxville on Friday and Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships is returning to Knoxville this weekend.

This world-class cycling event will close some streets on Thursday in Oak Ridge. Melton Lake Drive will be partially closed starting at 7 a.m. By 9:25 a.m., the street will be completely closed.

Emory Valley Road will close at 8:30 a.m.

All Oak Ridge streets will reopen by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Several downtown Knoxville streets will be closed Friday evening and all day Sunday.

Gay Street between Church and Cumberland avenues will serve as the USA Cycling staging area and close to traffic at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. They will remain closed until 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Throughout the weekend, volunteers and Knoxville Police Department officers will be on hand at multiple crosswalks to assist pedestrians needing to cross the race course.

On Friday, from 4 to 10 p.m., closures will affect traffic on parts of South Gay Street, West Hill Avenue and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive. The ramp onto James White Parkway will be closed from Main Street due to the Gay Street closure. Any vehicles parked inside the course on the street or in private lots will be unable to exit until 10 p.m.