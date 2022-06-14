Knoxville Ice Bears announce 2022-23 season opener

The Knoxville Ice Bears will open their 21st season with a home game on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:35 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Ice Bears season opener is set for Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:35 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. They will play 56 regular-season games.

The Ice Bears are a part of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Last season, Knoxville set an SPHL-record with 42 regular-season wins and became the first team in league history to win the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular-season champions five times. According to the Ice Bears, the season opener will include Knoxville raising a banner to honor the organization's regular-season title.