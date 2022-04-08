Knoxville Ice Bears become first team in SPHL history to win five regular-season titles

The Ice Bears claimed the 2022 William B. Coffee Trophy with a 5-3 win over Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Knoxville Ice Bears set Southern Professional Hockey League history Friday night in their 5-3 road win over the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Knoxville became the first team in SPHL history to win five regular-season titles. The Ice Bears claimed the 2022 William B. Coffee Trophy with the win. It was their first such title since 2009.

The team has 41 wins and 10 losses heading into their regular-season finale against Evansville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

By claiming the title, the Ice Bears will be the top seed in the playoffs.

The President's Cup playoffs begin on April 13. Knoxville will face Roanoke in the opening round.