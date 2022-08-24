Knoxville Ice Bears name Brent Clarke as head coach

Clarke comes to Knoxville from Watertown in the FPHL where he led the Wolves to the Commissioner’s Cup as the league’s 2022 playoff champion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Ice Bears have found their newest head coach. Brent Clarke was named the organization's seventh head coach in program history on Wednesday.

He also won a title as the team’s head coach in 2015. He was named the league’s Coach of the Year in each of those seasons. Clarke served as Knoxville’s assistant coach during the 2020-21 season when the Ice Bears finished second in the league.

He replaces Jeff Carr, who accepted an assistant coaching position with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL after being named the 2021-22 SPHL Coach of the Year.

“I’m extremely excited to be back in Knoxville and would like to thank [Owner/President/GM] Mike Murray, [Executive Vice President] Dave Feather and the Ice Bears ownership group for this opportunity,” said Clarke in a statement to the Ice Bears. “I look forward to the challenge of putting my own spin on things, but continuing the winning tradition here in Knoxville.”

Clarke has also been the Head Coach in the FPHL with the Elmira Enforcers.

“We’re flattered by the amount of interest we received for our organization’s head coaching role,” said Murray. “We had some highly qualified candidates and in the end, we believe Brent is the right fit for our organization who has a nice blend of head coaching success and experience with our organization and our league.”

As a player, Clarke spent five seasons in the SPHL, winning a President’s Cup with Pensacola in 2013. He also appeared in 167 combined games across the IHL, CHL and ECHL, as well as 71 games in the FPHL.

The Ice Bears begin the 2022 season on October 21 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.