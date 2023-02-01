Knoxville Ice Bears donating portion of ticket sales to help KCSO corporal, family that lost home in fire

The Ice Bears will donate ticket sales from an entire section of seating on Thursday night's game to help raise money for KCSO officer Lance Thomas and his family.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KCSO corporal Lance Thomas and his family said they are still picking up the pieces following a house fire that left him, his wife and five of his kids with nearly nothing. It was a fire that occurred on New Year's Eve, while Lance was on his way to a Knoxville Ice Bears game.

"My son had called me," Thomas said. "He said, 'There's heavy smoke, I think the house may be on fire.'"

The fire devastated the Thomas family home in Maynardville. They said they are still trying to rebuild, but the process is slow and costly. Lance said he is grateful for all the support he has gotten from the community.

"It's awesome to see what this community does and that there are great people out like that," Thomas said. "I am so grateful and thankful."

The Knoxville Ice Bears have joined in the effort to help raise money for the Thomas family. On Thursday's game against Fayetteville, the Ice Bears will donate ticket sales from an entire section to help Lance and his family rebuild their home.

To our fans and the Knoxville community,



Please join us in helping one our beloved MemBears who is in need.



Proceeds of tickets in sec. GG for next Thursday (link below) will be donated to the Thomas family. Additional donations can be made as well.https://t.co/30bv4ef9NC — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) January 12, 2023

"He comes to support us and we want to support him back," said Mike Murray, the Ice Bears President and General Manager.

Lance is an Ice Bears season ticket holder and has followed the team since they were still the Knoxville Speed playing in the United Hockey League, and the gesture from the team left him speechless.

"It's a great feeling to know that at a time like this when you've scraped bottom and you lose everything you've got, that you have people like that are willing to help you that don't have to," Lance said. "There's nothing that says they don't have to help you, and they reach out. It's awesome."

Murray and the Ice Bears expect fans to pack section GG on Thursday night to help the fundraising efforts.

"We know we can fill it up for him and we look forward to that," Murray said. "Good folks like this that have an unfortunate situation, if the Ice Bears can help any way we surely will."

Thomas has been a fan of the team since he was a kid, but he said what the Ice Bears are doing to help has made him a fan for life.