Knoxville Ice Bears looking for new head coach as Jeff Carr takes another job

Carr was the head coach of the Ice Bears for the last five years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Ice Bears are looking for a new head coach as Jeff Carr takes on a new job.

The team announced Thursday morning that Carr, who has coached the team the last five seasons, will become an assistant coach for the Norfolk Admirals in the East Coast Hockey League.

Thanks for the last five years, Jeff! Good luck in Norfolk!

His record with the Ice Bears was 151-83-24. He was named the 2021-2022 Coach of the Year in the Southern Professional Hockey League as he led the team to the William B. Coffey Trophy, which is given to the league's regular-season champion.

“We’re exceptionally happy for Jeff as he takes this new step in his career,” Ice Bears President and General Manager, Mike Murray said. “We appreciate his commitment to maintaining the tradition, professionalism and excellence of our organization over the last five years. We’ll raise another banner on October 21 as a result of his contributions and we wish him nothing but success as he moves forward in his coaching career.”

A team representative tells WBIR the team hopes to make a new head coaching hire by the end of the month.