x
Knoxville Catholic girls' tennis wins third straight state championship

The program beat Baylor for the third straight year in the DII-AA. It's their fifth title overall.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic High School girls' tennis is TSSAA state champions for the third straight year.

The Lady Irish won the Division II-AA title for the third straight year over Baylor at Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.

The final score was 4-1.

Maeve Thornton and Gigi Sompayrac won their doubles match along with Lillian Murphy and Eleni Liakonis to secure the doubles point for the team. That put them up 1-0.

Murphy, Sompayrac and Thornton won their singles matches to secure the title.

Knoxville Catholic is currently ranked No. 2 in the country, according to the Universal Tennis rankings.

It's the fifth overall title for the program. The other two championships came in 2016 and 2017.

