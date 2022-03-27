x
Alan Carreno wins 2022 Covenant Health Knoxville Half Marathon, Gina Rouse is the first women to finish the half marathon

Alan Carreno, a 32-year old from Las Vegas, took the lead towards the end of the race. Gina Rouse was the first women to finish the half marathon.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a battle of 13.1 miles across the city joined by thousands of runners, Alan Carreno from Las Vegas became the winner of the 2022 Covenant Health Knoxville Half Marathon. 

The half marathon was a battle between 32-year-old Alan Carreno from Las Vegas and 29-year-old Joshua Mower from Knoxville. 

Carreno came out on top with a finish time of 1:15:09. 

This is the first half marathon Carreno has ever won. He is attempting to do a half marathon in every state and Tennessee is number 18.

Gina Rouse, a 42-year-old from Knoxville, was the winner in the women's half marathon. 

Rouse has won the women's full marathon four different times.

