8:39: Abu Duriba finished first in the men's half-marathon at 1:09:20.

8:34: Abu Duriba was leading the men's half-marathon. Duriba registered at noon Saturday.

8:04: Kirigwi Harrison (left) and Abu Duriba (right) were leading the men's half marathon.

8:04: Cyclists moved through the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood.

7:30: And they're off! Marathon runners started from World's Fair Park to the sound of "Rocky Top."

7:29: Team #10Runs, including anchor Brandon Bates, producer Lauren Slome and reporters Cole Sullivan, Stephanie Haines and Marc Sullivan, was ready to go!

Before: Runners prepared for the marathon by going through security and stretching. Food trucks also are set up at on the park lawn for any spectators.

More stories on the marathon: