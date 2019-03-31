8:39: Abu Duriba finished first in the men's half-marathon at 1:09:20.
8:34: Abu Duriba was leading the men's half-marathon. Duriba registered at noon Saturday.
8:04: Kirigwi Harrison (left) and Abu Duriba (right) were leading the men's half marathon.
8:04: Cyclists moved through the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood.
7:30: And they're off! Marathon runners started from World's Fair Park to the sound of "Rocky Top."
7:29: Team #10Runs, including anchor Brandon Bates, producer Lauren Slome and reporters Cole Sullivan, Stephanie Haines and Marc Sullivan, was ready to go!
Before: Runners prepared for the marathon by going through security and stretching. Food trucks also are set up at on the park lawn for any spectators.
