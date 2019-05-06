KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Lace up those running shoes and start your training now!

Online registration for the 2020 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon opened Wednesday, June 5, in celebration of Global Running Day.

“We want to give our runners as much time as possible to get their training and race schedules set, and what better time to open registration for the region’s largest competitive road race than the day dedicated to a worldwide celebration of running,” said Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Race Director Jason Altman. “Whether you’re a competitive runner planning out your calendar of races, someone who wants to set a long-term health and fitness goal or an East Tennessean who always has wanted to cross that local finish line, now is the time to commit and save money on your registration fee.”

The Callis family is cheering on their dad! The Smith family is cheering on their 15-year-old son who is running his first half marathon. Three years ago, he had health issues and could barely walk across the room. Now look at him! A marathon runner stopped to pet a dog cheering on people in the Island Home area.

Participants are encouraged to register online.

Current registration fees are $65 for the full marathon; $50 for the half-marathon and two-person relay; $40 for the four-person relay; $25 for the 5K; and $10 for the Covenant Kids Run.

The entry fee will increase at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, June 30.

During the 16th annual race weekend, finishers, family and fans also will enjoy post-race celebrations at World’s Fair Park, the Health & Fitness Expo and more.

For more information about the 2020 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, visit the Knoxville Marathon website. The races are on March 28-29, 2020.