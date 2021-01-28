KTC announces marathon & half-marathon event in Sweetwater this March

Many races are being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, but the Knoxville Track Club plans to have safety protocols in place

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon may be delayed until fall, but long-distance runners can still compete this spring in a brand new event sponsored by the Knoxville Track Club.

KTC will be hosting the first-ever Sweetwater Valley Marathon, Half Marathon & Relays on March 28 in Sweetwater.

It will be a much smaller-scale event than the Knoxville marathon and race organizers said safety protocols will be in place to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Runners will be asked to wear masks before and after the race and when they can't socially distance themselves from others. They will also offer grab and go post-race food instead of the usual gathering.

The race will begin and end in historic downtown Sweetwater and will wind through several neighborhoods and along rural roads.

Registration opens on February 1. Officials said if you want to compete, you should sign up early because they may have to cap registration numbers for safety.