KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Huge congratulations to everyone who ran the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon!!

While we think everyone who even participates in the marathon is a winner, we do want to acknowledge those who crossed the finish line first!

RELATED: Live blog: 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

RELATED: Full coverage of the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Abu Duriba finished first in the men's half-marathon at 1:09:20. He didn't even register to run the race until Saturday at noon!

Jane Bareikis from Chicago won the woman's half-marathon. It was her first time ever in Tennessee and just her second year running at all.

Birhanu Dare was the men's winner of the full Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon with a time of 2:24:44.

For the fourth time, Knoxville's own Gina Rouse was the female winner of the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. She crossed the finish line in 2:50:19, her fastest time ever!

Big congrats to our #10Runs crew, members of the Channel 10 family who competed in the half-marathon. We are so proud of you-- Todd Howell, Brandon Bates, Marc Sallinger, Cole Sullivan, Stephanie Haines, John North, Tom Barclay and Lauren Slome.