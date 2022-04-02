Knoxville native Bianca Belair wins WWE Raw Women's Championship

The Austin-East grad and VFL defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Belair previously held the Smackdown! Women's Championship in 2021.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Bianca Belair has risen to the top of the pro wrestling world once again.

The Knoxville native defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to capture her first-ever WWE Raw Women's Championship on Saturday night. She previously won the Smackdown! Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 on April 10, 2021.

Belair held the Smackdown! version of the championship for 133 days before losing to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 in Paradise, Nev.