Knoxville native Drew Pember officially announces return to UNC Asheville next season

Pember is the reigning Big South Player of the Year and was a key piece in the Bulldogs making the NCAA Tournament.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Knoxville native Drew Pember officially announced on Wednesday that he is returning to UNC Asheville for another season. ESPN first reported Pember would return on Mar. 21.

Pember, who graduated from Bearden High School, is the reigning Big South Conference Player of the Year.

Those weren't his only honors.

He is the first player in conference history to lead the league in scoring, rebounding, and blocks in a single season and also the first in Big South history to be named the Preseason Player of the Year, Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Tournament MVP in the same campaign.

He led the Bulldogs to an NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the conference tournament championship.

"This season meant a lot to me," Pember said in a statement. "Individual accolades are nice but winning the Big South Tournament and getting to experience going to the NCAA Tournament with my teammates is something I'll always remember. We won a lot of games and our team will go down as one of the best in school history. I'm extremely blessed and proud to be a part of it."

Prior to going to UNC Asheville, Pember led Bearden to a state championship and then attended the University of Tennessee. This upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.