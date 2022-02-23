Knoxville native, Farragut graduate Ben Joyce pitches a 103 mph fastball in Vols win

Joyce threw several pitches over 100 miles per hour in the fifth inning of Tennessee's 16-1 win over UNC Asheville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball pitcher Ben Joyce threw some major heat in a 16-1 win over UNC Asheville on Wednesday.

Joyce's fastest pitch clocked in at 103 miles per hour. He did that twice.

The Knoxville native and Farragut graduate had seven pitches over 100 miles per hour in the fifth inning. He had three pitches that clocked in at 102 miles per hour.

He dealt two strikeouts in his one inning he pitched for the Vols.

Tennessee baseball also had five home runs in the game from Jordan Beck, Christian Moore, Trey Lipscomb, Luc Lipcius and Seth Stephenson.

The 18th ranked Vols play Iona in a weekend series that starts on Friday.