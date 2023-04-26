Knoxville native Nick Senzel hits walk-off home run for Cincinnati Reds to beat Texas Rangers

CINCINNATI — Knoxville native Nick Senzel hit a walk-off home run for the Cincinnati Reds to beat the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon.
It was a two-run left field in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Reds a 5-3 win.
Senzel went to Farragut High School where he was a state champion with the Admirals in 2011. He then went to Tennessee to play college baseball from 2014-2016.
In 2016 he racked up All-American honors. Perfect Game/Rawlings gave him First Team All-America honors. Baseball America named him a Second Team All-American. He was Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Third Baseman in 2016 too.
Senzel was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round with the second overall pick of the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
He has been a mainstay on the Reds' major league roster since 2019.