Knoxville native Nick Senzel hits walk-off home run for Cincinnati Reds to beat Texas Rangers

CINCINNATI — Knoxville native Nick Senzel hit a walk-off home run for the Cincinnati Reds to beat the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a two-run left field in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Reds a 5-3 win.

Senzel went to Farragut High School where he was a state champion with the Admirals in 2011. He then went to Tennessee to play college baseball from 2014-2016.

In 2016 he racked up All-American honors. Perfect Game/Rawlings gave him First Team All-America honors. Baseball America named him a Second Team All-American. He was Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Third Baseman in 2016 too.

Senzel was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round with the second overall pick of the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.