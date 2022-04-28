Knoxville native OL Cole Strange selected 29th overall in NFL Draft by the New England Patriots

Strange graduated from Farragut High School and then played college football at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

LAS VEGAS — Knoxville native and offensive lineman Cole Strange was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

He started all 11 games in his final season and was selected as a first-team All-Southern Conference selection with the Mocs. Strange spent six seasons with Chattanooga, in which he won the conference's award his final two seasons for best offensive lineman.

He was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl to showcase his skills before the NFL Draft. The lineman was invited to the NFL Draft Combine as well.