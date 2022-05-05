Knoxville native Ryan Hagenow starts for Kentucky baseball against Tennessee

The Farragut graduate recorded three strikeouts in 2.1 innings. Hagenow also walked six batters in his second start of the season.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Farragut graduate and Knoxville native got the series started against his hometown team on Friday night in Lexington.

Ryan Hagenow, a sophomore starting pitcher, struck out three batters in his second start of the season but struggled with command and walked six Vols while allowing four hits. His start ended after just 2.1 innings of work and he finished the night with 73 pitches.

Hagenow got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and struck out Luc Lipcius to get out of the frame without allowing a run.

The righty's first earned run of the game came when Jorel Ortega ripped a single through the infield to score Kyle Booker in the second inning. Tennessee took a 1-0 lead on the RBI base hit.