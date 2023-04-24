Knoxville native Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves franchise record

Strider has stuck out at least nine batters in each of his last nine starts. That surpasses John Smoltz's franchise-record run of such starts set in 1997.

ATLANTA — Knoxville native Spencer Strider has set an Atlanta Braves franchise record.

Strider tallied a ninth strikeout in his start against the Florida Marlins on Monday. By doing so, he set the longest active streak in baseball of at least nine strikeouts and surpassed John Smoltz's franchise-record run of such starts set in 1997.

He struck out 13 Marlins batters on Monday.

The record dates back to last season. So far this year, Strider is 3-0 and has started five games. He has an Earned Run Average of 1.80 and has dealt 49 strikeouts.

The Christian Academy of Knoxville graduate was Sporting News NL Rookie of the Year last season. He was the first player in MLB history to strike out 200 batters and allow less than 100 hits. He was 11-5 in 2022 with a 2.67 ERA and dealt 202 strikeouts.