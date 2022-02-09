Knoxville native Trevor Bayne returns to Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing for seven races

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville native Trevor Bayne will make his return to the Xfinity Series in 2022.
He will join Joe Gibbs Racing for seven raves in the No. 18 car. His races will come at Fontana and Phoenix in April, Charlotte in May, Nashville, London, Las Vegas and Homestead in October.
“Returning to NASCAR with Devotion Nutrition and Joe Gibbs Racing is beyond huge for me,” Bayne said in the team’s release. “Devotion is a super-passionate, family-run business with a mission to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Their passion is something I certainly relate to. Over the past three years I didn’t know if I’d ever get an opportunity to race for wins again, but my desire to do so never faded. I’m so excited to have this opportunity to work with Jason and everyone at JGR. I want nothing more than to come back stronger than ever and put that Devotion Nutrition Supra into Victory Lane.”
Jason Ratcliff will serve as crew chief. for those races.
Bayne hasn't raced in NASCAR since 2020 when he had eight Camping World Truck Series starts. He last appeared in the Xfinity Series in 2016 with a fifth place finish at Watkins Glen International.
He most famously won the Daytona 500 in 2011 when he was 20 years old.