Knoxville officially named a regional site for the NCAA Tournament

It's no surprise after Tennessee's superb season, that the Vols will host in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville was officially named a regional site for the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

It wasn't much of a surprise after the superb season Tennessee baseball has had, but they will host three other teams in the city for the first round of the tournament. The Vols are expected to be the one seed in the NCAA Tournament when the Selection Show happens on Monday.

The Vols won the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday over Florida, 8-5. It was their first title since the format changed/ They had won the tournament in 1993, 1994 an 1995 in the previous format.

Tennessee is 53-7 up to this point, as they also won the SEC regular-season title for the first time since 1995 as well.