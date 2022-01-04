Knoxville skater to compete in junior pairs at U.S. Figure Skating Nationals in Nashville

The 18-year-old from Knoxville fell in love with skating on the Market Square holiday ice rink when she was 11 years old.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — A Knoxville ice skater will compete in Nashville this week in the largest figure skating competition this year ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics: the U.S. Figure Skating Championships!

Catherine Rivers is competing in the junior pairs figure skating competition this week in Nashville. The 18-year-old from Knoxville fell in love with skating on the Market Square holiday ice rink when she was 11 years old. She'd soon get her first pair of skates one Christmas and began training competitively at the Ice Chalet.

Her partner, Timothy Chapman, is from Central Florida and started skating when he was five, but he didn't begin taking lessons until he was 10 years old.

As of right now, the two are ranked fifth. They will skate again on Wednesday beginning at noon.

After the junior-level competition wraps up, the championship-level skaters will perform on the ice starting Thursday for their shot at representing the U.S. in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

If you can't make it to Nashville, the USA Network will air coverage of the championships Thursday through Sunday. Championship competitions will also be streamed live on Peacock. Below is a full list of events: