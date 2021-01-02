Knoxville's Bianca Belair wins 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The Austin-East and UT grad will get a chance to shine at WrestleMania in April.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Bianca Crawford, a.k.a. Bianca Belair, a former Austin-East and University of Tennessee graduate, won the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble on Sunday night. She'll now have a chance to compete on wrestling's biggest stage, WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11.

Known as the "EST of WWE" Belair has slowly climbed the ranks of wrestling stardom to get to this point, proclaiming she is the strongest, fastest, toughest and all-around best superstar, according to her WWE official bio. She made her way up through NXT, impressing in the WWE Performance Center weight room.

Belair ran track and field at UT, specializing in sprints.

Belair and her husband, Terrence Crawford, a.k.a. WWE superstar Montez Ford, have used their platform to bring about positive change in society, especially when it comes to racial injustice. In June of 2020, Belair and Ford spoke with 10News about their website, TheCultureConnection.org