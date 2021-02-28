Lady Vol Basketball defeats Auburn 88-54 on senior day, closes out the regular season

A 23 point game from Senior Rennia Davis gave the Lady Vols a win over Auburn, and most importantly a double-bye in the SEC tournament starting this week.

It felt like a finger snap since the start of the college basketball season and now, the Tennessee women's basketball team has closed out their regular season.

The Lady Vols defeated Auburn Sunday 88-54 to head into the SEC tournament this week with a 15 and 6 overall record and a 9 and 4 conference record.

A win over Auburn earned Tennessee a third-place finish in the SEC. Most importantly, it gave the Lady Vols a No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament, and a double-bye. Tennessee will face the winner of the No. 6/11 game on Friday evening in Greenville, South Carolina.

It was Senior Day on Rocky Top, so it was only fitting that senior Rennia Davis led the team in scoring with 23 points. This was Davis's fifth consecutive 20+ point game.

Senior Kasi Kushkituah added double-figure scoring too, with 19 points and 8 rebounds.

Jaiden McCoy was the third Lady Vol senior honored on Sunday.

The first three-pointer for either team, came from Rae Burrell to start the third quarter. However, Tennessee dominated the Tigers in the paint outrebounding them 47 to 29 and scoring 54 of their 88 points in the paint.