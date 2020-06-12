Lady Vol comeback falls short in overtime, drops first game of the season

After a furious fourth quarter comeback, West Virginia outpaces the Lady Vols in overtime.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After trailing for most of the game, Tennessee went on a tear in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but ran out of gas, losing to West Virginia 79-73.

Tennessee trailed by as many as six points in the fourth quarter, but at one point went on a 10-0 run.

Rae Burrell led the way in the game and in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points, shooting 7/8 from the free throw line. All eight of those attempts came in the fourth quarter. It's a career-high for her in attempts and makes from the charity stripe.

Jordan Horston add 13 points of her own, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists in the process. Transfer Keyen Green scored 12 points in the loss, adding nine rebounds.

In overtime, Tennessee shot just 3/10 from the field, while West Virginia hit 50 percent of its shots, including a three early in the period.