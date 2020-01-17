No. 24 Tennessee keeps its strong defense effort in conference play going with a 78-50 win against Florida on the road. The Lady Vols have now won three conference games in a row.

Rennia Davis came out on fire against the Gators, outscoring the entire team of Florida in the first quarter alone (10 points to just 9 from Florida). Davis finished the game with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Rae Burrell was the only other Lady Vol in double figures, scoring 11 points while going 5-5 from the free throw line.

Tennessee's defense continued to impress, holding Florida to 33 percent shooting from the field. The Lady Vols capitalized off of Florida mistakes, scoring 25 points off of Gator turnovers.

Freshman Tamari Key scored just four points against Florida, but added 9 rebounds and 5 blocks. Both starting guards stuffed the stat sheet with Jazmine Massengill scoring 8 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists and freshman Jordan Horston adding 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks.

In its 3-game winning streak, Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 33.7 points per game. The Lady Vols move to 14-3, 4-1 in SEC play. Next up, Tennessee will host Alabama on Jan. 20 in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. with the game broadcasting on SEC Network.