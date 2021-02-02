VFL Candace Parker wins WNBA Finals with Chicago Sky

The Lady Vols legend scored 16 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked four shots in the series clinching win.

CHICAGO — Tennessee women’s basketball legend Candace Parker won her second WNBA championship on Sunday with the Chicago Sky.

The Sky won 80-74 to clinch the series over the Phoenix Mercury.

Candace Parker was emotional as the Sky were on the verge of their first-ever WNBA Championship 🥺 pic.twitter.com/I1K1A2C3Bf — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2021

Parker hit a big three-pointer to tie the game at 72 with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter.

"We got the whole city here!" 🗣@Candace_Parker was hyped after Chicago won the #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/cChlD2XpMG — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2021

The Lady Vols legend scored 16 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked four shots.

Parker won her last championship in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks.