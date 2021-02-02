VFL Candace Parker wins WNBA Finals with Chicago Sky

CHICAGO — Tennessee women’s basketball legend Candace Parker won her second WNBA championship on Sunday with the Chicago Sky.
The Sky won 80-74 to clinch the series over the Phoenix Mercury.
Parker hit a big three-pointer to tie the game at 72 with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Vols legend scored 16 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked four shots.
Parker won her last championship in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Parker played three seasons at Tennessee from 2005-2008, winning NCAA titles in the final two of those and being named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after those victories.