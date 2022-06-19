Lady Vol freshman Justine Pissott wins gold at 2022 FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship

USA tops Canada 82-77 to finish unbeaten and win its 10th straight gold medal in the tournament.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Incoming Tennessee women's basketball freshman Justine Pissott captured her first international gold medal in USA's 2022 FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship victory on Sunday night in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

USA defeated Canada 82-77 to go a perfect 6-0 in the tournament and win gold for the 10th consecutive time, and 11th since the start of the event in 1988.

Pissott averaged 15.3 minutes per game along with 6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists off the bench. The Toms River, N.J. native played seven minutes in the gold medal game.

She scored in double digits twice throughout the tournament, posting 13 points against Puerto Rico in group play and 12 points in the United States' semifinal matchup against Brazil.

Pissott was a five-star recruit coming out of Red Bank Catholic High School and she was ranked No. 11 overall in the class of 2022.